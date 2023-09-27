Addiction counsellor says cocaine use has increased in Kerry

A senior counsellor in addiction services in Kerry says the incidence of cocaine use has increased in the county.

Barry Corkery works for the HSE Addiction Services at Brandon House Treatment Centre in Tralee.

Based on referrals to the centre, it's clear that cocaine is a growing problem, Mr Corkery says.

The counsellor welcomes the debate on drug use arising from the estimated 157 million euro cocaine seizure off the south coast.

Brandon House Treatment Centre based on Upper Rock Street, Tralee may be contacted at 066 9153370.

Mr Corkery says there are centres for people struggling with addiction across Kerry.