Accommodation crisis leaves woman living in car on West Kerry beach

A woman who’s living in a car on a West Kerry beach says there’s an accommodation crisis on the Dingle Peninsula.

Sharon Crandall, who’s lived in Dingle for 22 years, has been homeless since the summer after the lease on the house she rented ended.

Ms Crandall has refused emergency accommodation provided by Kerry County Council as she would not be allowed to bring her pet cats.

Ms Crandall says every day is spent trying to find accommodation on the Dingle Peninsula, stretching from Blennerville outside Tralee to the West Kerry coastline.

She says the only accommodation being advertised at present is to rent at €2,500 a month