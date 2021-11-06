Advertisement
Accessibility surveys to be carried out in Kenmare MD playgrounds

Nov 6, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Accessibility surveys to be carried out in Kenmare MD playgrounds
Accessibility surveys are to be carried out in public playgrounds in the Kenmare Municipal District.

Cllr Michael Cahill raised the issue, asking how many public playgrounds in the area are user-friendly for wheelchair-users or anyone with a disability.

Kerry County Council says accessibility at public playgrounds in the Kenmare MD is of a good standard, particularly where facilities were developed or improved recently.

It will, however, survey all council playgrounds in the MD for accessibility, and will seek grant aid to make improvements deemed necessary.

