Accessibility surveys to be carried out in Kenmare MD playgrounds

Accessibility surveys are to be carried out in public playgrounds in the Kenmare Municipal District.

Cllr Michael Cahill raised the issue, asking how many public playgrounds in the area are user-friendly for wheelchair-users or anyone with a disability.

Kerry County Council says accessibility at public playgrounds in the Kenmare MD is of a good standard, particularly where facilities were developed or improved recently.

Advertisement

It will, however, survey all council playgrounds in the MD for accessibility, and will seek grant aid to make improvements deemed necessary.