Access and rights of way legislation could see growth of walking tourism in Kerry

Legislation to establish access and rights of way could pave the way for the growth of walking tourism in Kerry.

That’s according to Robert Dowds chair of Keep Ireland Open, which campaigns for walkers and other recreational users to have access to the countryside.

He says despite the development of greenways, people still have difficulties accessing the countryside because much of it’s under private ownership.

Advertisement

Mr Dowds says in the UK they have The Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, to establish access and rights of way.

He explains how this works:

