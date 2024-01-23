Advertisement
News

South Kerry man hopeful Supreme Court ruling will change tax system rules for unmarried couples

Jan 23, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry man hopeful Supreme Court ruling will change tax system rules for unmarried couples
Share this article

A South Kerry man, who's campaigned for tax benefits to be extended to unmarried couples, hopes that a Supreme Court ruling will pave the way for change.

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled that a Tipperary man was entitled to a widower's pension, even though he wasn't married to his late partner.

Cahersiveen man Sean Griffin has been living with his partner for 15 years.

Advertisement

He says the current tax system discriminates against partners who are living together but are not married or in a civil partnership.

Mr Griffin feels yesterday’s ruling will benefit such couples:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry homes without electricity may face further delays
Advertisement
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Ireland win
Sport

Ireland win

Jan 23, 2024 13:00
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus