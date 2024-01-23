A South Kerry man, who's campaigned for tax benefits to be extended to unmarried couples, hopes that a Supreme Court ruling will pave the way for change.

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled that a Tipperary man was entitled to a widower's pension, even though he wasn't married to his late partner.

Cahersiveen man Sean Griffin has been living with his partner for 15 years.

He says the current tax system discriminates against partners who are living together but are not married or in a civil partnership.

Mr Griffin feels yesterday’s ruling will benefit such couples: