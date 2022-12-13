Council CEO says emergency accommodation available for anyone experiencing homelessness

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says emergency accommodation is available for anyone experiencing homelessness in the county.

Moira Murrell was responding to Independent councillor Donal Grady who said a homeless man in Killarney would die during the current cold weather if he didn’t get accommodation.

The man he was referring to is currently being housed in emergency accommodation.

Advertisement

Speaking at the monthly council meeting, Ms Murrell said accommodation is available at the Kerry centres for anyone who needs it, particularly during the current severe weather.