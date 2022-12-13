Advertisement
Council CEO says emergency accommodation available for anyone experiencing homelessness

Dec 13, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Council CEO says emergency accommodation available for anyone experiencing homelessness
Moira Murrell chief executive of Kerry County Council from Killarney Co. Kerry . Moira Murrell manager of Kerry County Council pictured at the Kerry Council offices in Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says emergency accommodation is available for anyone experiencing homelessness in the county.

Moira Murrell was responding to Independent councillor Donal Grady who said a homeless man in Killarney would die during the current cold weather if he didn’t get accommodation.

The man he was referring to is currently being housed in emergency accommodation.

Speaking at the monthly council meeting, Ms Murrell said accommodation is available at the Kerry centres for anyone who needs it, particularly during the current severe weather.

 

