963 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD

Dec 24, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
963 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD
963 people are waiting for social housing in the Castleisland / Corca Dhuibhne area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

523 applicants are awaiting one bed units, while there are 254 awaiting two bed houses and 150 applicants awaiting three bed houses.

There are currently 915 tenancies in total within the Municipal District, that includes 12 in Local Authority housing and 20 in HAP tenancies in the area.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 23 vacant dwellings in the MD, these include 5 properties which are under repair, 16 awaiting repairs, and repaired dwellings which are awaiting allocation or occupation.

