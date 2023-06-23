Advertisement
94-year-old Kerryman relies on taxis for palliative care despite main bus route passing his house

Jun 23, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
A council meeting has heard that a 94-year-old man has to rely on taxis to travel to palliative care appointments even though a Bus Éireann bus passes his house.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry raised the difficulties the man is having in attending his medical appointments at the recent council meeting.

Cllr Barry tabled a motion asking the council to contact Bus Éireann, and request that Banemore Cross and Coolnaleen be included as official stops along the N69 Tralee to Listowel bus route.

He said this would be hugely beneficial to elderly people in particular, who rely heavily on the service to get to hospital appointments in Tralee.

Cllr Barry raised the case of a 94-year-old man living in Banemore, who is receiving palliative care at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

The Sinn Féin councillor says the Tralee to Listowel bus goes past his doorstep, but he still has to get taxis and lifts from friends to and from his appointments as the bus doesn’t stop until Listowel.

Cllr Barry said the man wonders what the point is in having a medical card if he’s still spending €50 or €60 a week getting to and from appointments.

Fellow Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris seconded the motion, adding this is happening all over rural Ireland.

 

