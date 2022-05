937 newborn babies were treated in hospital for drug-withdrawal symptoms in the space of 10 years.

It was down to their mothers using addictive substances, like heroin and cocaine, when they were pregnant.

The figures cover the period between 2011 and 2020 - with 85 in 2020 itself.

Advertisement

Kerry consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Mary McCaffrey, says a baby can develop the same symptoms as their mother.