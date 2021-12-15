92 people currently in homeless accommodation in Kerry

here are over 90 people currently in homeless accommodation in the county.

This information was revealed at a council meeting on its budget aims for 2022.

Director of Housing Martin O'Donoghue told elected members there are 92 people in emergency accommodation in the county, which includes seven families.

He says emergency accommodation consists of both hostels and own door accommodation.

Independent councillor Donal Grady said he paid for accommodation for a person recently who couldn't find a place to stay.

He said that while the Peter McVerry Trust is very good in lots of ways, it wasn't good for Killarney.

Cllr Grady also said he's forwarded information in relation to one Killarney property to gardaí in recent days as it frightened him so much.

Independent Tralee councillor Sam Locke echoed similar claims, saying there were issues at some homeless accommodations in the county.

He asked the council to arrange a meeting with the Peter McVerry Trust.