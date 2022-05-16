91% of Kerry dog owners carry bags to dispose of their dog’s waste

Kerry County Council says 91% of dog owners its staff met in the first quarter of this year had bags with them to dispose of their dog’s waste.

Between January and March, the council’s dog and litter wardens carried out 13 patrols around the county.

During the patrols, they spoke with 80 dog walkers and 91% had doggie bags for waste disposal.

Meanwhile during the first quarter of this year, over 3,700 (3,723) dog licences were issued; nine fines were issued and the local authority rehomed 35 dogs.