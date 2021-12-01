Advertisement
News

91% approval rate for planning applications finalised in Kerry last year

Dec 1, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
91% approval rate for planning applications finalised in Kerry last year 91% approval rate for planning applications finalised in Kerry last year
home design architechture and engineering buliding plans and design tools
Share this article

91% of planning applications dealt with in Kerry last year saw permission being granted.

That’s according to figures from the Office of the Planning Regulator. There were 1,292 applications for planning permission made to Kerry County Council last year.

Of these, 205 were deemed invalid, for not having all the required documentation. Of the 1,090 decisions made last year in Kerry, 992 applications were granted planning permission, a 91% approval rating; 98 applications were refused planning permission.

Advertisement

Of the 1,292 applications made to Kerry County Council during last year, 1,266 were for full planning permission.

The remaining 26 applications were outline - outline permission is where a council agrees in principle to a proposed development but doesn’t permit works to be carried out.

The number of planning applications made in Kerry last year represented just over 4% of all across the country.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus