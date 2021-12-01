91% approval rate for planning applications finalised in Kerry last year

91% of planning applications dealt with in Kerry last year saw permission being granted.

That’s according to figures from the Office of the Planning Regulator. There were 1,292 applications for planning permission made to Kerry County Council last year.

Of these, 205 were deemed invalid, for not having all the required documentation. Of the 1,090 decisions made last year in Kerry, 992 applications were granted planning permission, a 91% approval rating; 98 applications were refused planning permission.

Of the 1,292 applications made to Kerry County Council during last year, 1,266 were for full planning permission.

The remaining 26 applications were outline - outline permission is where a council agrees in principle to a proposed development but doesn’t permit works to be carried out.

The number of planning applications made in Kerry last year represented just over 4% of all across the country.