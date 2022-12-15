80% of UHK inpatients had positive experience at hospital

80% of people who were admitted to University Hospital Kerry this year rated their overall experience as ‘good’ to ‘very good’.

That’s among the findings of the National Inpatient Experience Survey 2022.

Nationally, 82% of patients rated their experience of hospital care as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

545 people who were admitted to University Hospital Kerry this year were invited to take part in the survey; 227, or 42%, took part.

The survey found that UHK inpatients rated ‘care on the ward’ the highest, with ‘discharge or transfer’ receiving the lowest rating with 35% of people saying they weren’t told about medication side effects to watch for when they went home.

UHK scored above the national average for ‘care during the pandemic’ with 78% of people who had questions about COVID-19 saying staff always answered them in a way they could understand.

In terms of admissions, 85% of respondents stated they were always treated with respect and dignity in the emergency department, however, 13% said they waited more than 24-hours before being admitted to a ward and 63% stated a doctor or nurse fully explained their condition.

77% of people said the room they were in was clean, but 10% rated the food at UHK as poor, and 18% said that they couldn’t find a member of staff to talk to about their worries and fears.

The survey also found that 25% of UHK inpatients stated their family or someone else close to them didn’t have enough opportunity to talk to a doctor.

The survey results can be found here.