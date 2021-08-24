80% of retailers in rent arrears after pandemic

80% of retailers are in rent arrears after the pandemic.

That’s according to a survey by Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland.

In 20% of cases, landlords won’t engage and are demanding full payment of rent due, including for the nine months that stores were closed.

Respondents said that, of landlords willing to engage, the most common resolution offered is 50% off on periods of closure or deferred payment plans.

The survey looked at responses from 145 retailers, covering 1,650 retail outlets across the country.