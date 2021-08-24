Advertisement
News

80% of retailers in rent arrears after pandemic

Aug 24, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
80% of retailers in rent arrears after pandemic 80% of retailers in rent arrears after pandemic
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

80% of retailers are in rent arrears after the pandemic.

That’s according to a survey by Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland.

In 20% of cases, landlords won’t engage and are demanding full payment of rent due, including for the nine months that stores were closed.

Advertisement

Respondents said that, of landlords willing to engage, the most common resolution offered is 50% off on periods of closure or deferred payment plans.

The survey looked at responses from 145 retailers, covering 1,650 retail outlets across the country.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus