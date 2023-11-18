Advertisement
8% rise in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry this year

Nov 18, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
There has been an 8% rise in crimes against the person incidents recorded in the county this year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

618 crimes against the person incidents have been recorded in Kerry so far in 2023.

This represents an 8% rise on the 2019 figures, when 572 incidents were recorded.

109 Assaults causing harm have been recorded this year, up from 104 in 2019 - an increase of 5%.

Meanwhile, minor assaults dropped by 2% in Kerry in 2023, with 360 incidents, down from the previous figure of 369.

