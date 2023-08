We spent less in pubs and off licences last month, despite there being five weekends in July.

There were 70 million debit and credit card payments made last month according to the latest spending report from AIB.

Cork saw a 5 per cent decrease in spending, while Kerry saw an 8 per cent increase, likely driven by Kerry's run to the All-Ireland Football Final.

Spending in garages fell year on year by 11 per cent while online spending increased by 17 per cent.