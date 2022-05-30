78% of Kerry employees put off by lack of salary information on job ads

Eight out of ten people in Kerry (78%) say the lack of salary information on a job advertisement has put them off applying for role.

That’s according to the Employment Insights Survey conducted by recruitment company, FRS Recruitment, whose operations include an office in Kerry.

It shows half those surveyed (49%) believe there will be more job opportunities this year, and two thirds (67%) expect to receive a pay rise in the next year.

When it comes to employers, in Kerry almost two thirds (64%) are looking beyond Ireland when recruiting, while seven out of ten (71%) note there’s been a reduction in job applications.