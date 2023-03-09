Advertisement
73 litter complaints made in Kerry in January

Mar 9, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrynews
73 litter complaints made in Kerry in January
Photo: Pixabay
73 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council in the first month of the year.

Figures compiled by the council outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

14 fines were issued on foot of the complaints, six of which have been paid to date.

There were three court convictions in the month (compared to 5 for the entire of last year), totalling €1,575.

Kerry County Council also investigated 23 waste complaints, thirteen water complaints and four air complaints during January.

There were no court convictions or fines issued on foot of these complaints.

