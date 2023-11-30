Advertisement
7 year wait for completion of Kenmare flood relief scheme, as councillors to write to government to explore interim measures

Nov 30, 2023 13:38 By radiokerrynews
7 year wait for completion of Kenmare flood relief scheme, as councillors to write to government to explore interim measures
It will be 2030 before the Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme is in full operation.

That’s according to information provided at the recent Kenmare Municipal District Meeting.

The update was provided in response to a question from Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.

Under the Government’s National Development Plan (2018-2027), €1 billion was committed to the development of flood relief measures across the country.

In July 2020, businesses and homes in Kenmare were flooded during heavy rainfall, and €5.4 million was then allocated for mitigation works in the area.

The project is broken up into five stages; the first of these, Design, is currently in operation and is scheduled for completion by May 2025; before it can be progressed through the necessary planning process.

The final stage; Handover of Constructed Works, is estimated to be complete by Quarter 1 2030.

Speaking at the recent Kenmare MD meeting, Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen said 7 years is too long a wait time for locals.

In response Kerry County Council advised it understands the frustration but there are processes in place with regards to such schemes, which the council are bound to.

Elected councillors agreed to write to the relevant ministers, to ask where there is a risk to people’s homes and businesses - that interim measures could be explored to protect these properties.

Regular updates on the project and programme are provided on the website: www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/kenmare/home/

