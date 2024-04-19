Advertisement
650 jobs created in last three years by NDRC start-ups

Apr 19, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
650 jobs created in last three years by NDRC start-ups
650 jobs have been created in Ireland in the last three years by companies that have taken part in the NDRC start-up accelerator programme.

In 2020, a €17 million contract was awarded to the RDI Hub in Killorglin, along with three other partners, to run the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) for five years.

The NDRC operates through a network of innovative startup hubs, led by Dogpatch Labs in Dublin with PorterShed in Galway, RDI Hub in Kerry and Republic of Work in Cork, connecting various startup stakeholders.

The NDRC Impact Report 2024 shows that to date, 30% of NDRC accelerator investments comprise women-led or co-led startups.

The programme has raised over €56 million by startups who participated over the last three years alone, and €180 million was raised by the entire NDRC portfolio during the same period.

This has resulted in 650 jobs being created and thousands of individuals have been supported via educational aspects.

NDRC managing director, Ian Browne says in a period of momentous change in both the macro and micro environment, they've continued to instil this "founder-first" mentality, adapting to startups' real-time needs, and delivering programmes which are entrepreneur-led and reflect growing startup trends.

