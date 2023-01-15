Advertisement
News

61 dedicated community areas to be rolled out by Gardaí in 2023

Jan 15, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
61 dedicated community areas to be rolled out by Gardaí in 2023 61 dedicated community areas to be rolled out by Gardaí in 2023
Share this article

61 dedicated community areas will be rolled out across Kerry in 2023.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

He says the initiative will see a Garda made available to people in the public of designated areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, further resources will be assigned to Garda units on Mountain bikes, to patrol town centres and greenways throughout the county.

Chief Superintendent Powell says these resources along with the See Something, Say Something initiative greatly enhance Garda outreach in Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus