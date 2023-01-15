61 dedicated community areas to be rolled out by Gardaí in 2023

61 dedicated community areas will be rolled out across Kerry in 2023.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

He says the initiative will see a Garda made available to people in the public of designated areas.

Meanwhile, further resources will be assigned to Garda units on Mountain bikes, to patrol town centres and greenways throughout the county.

Chief Superintendent Powell says these resources along with the See Something, Say Something initiative greatly enhance Garda outreach in Kerry.