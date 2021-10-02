Advertisement
60,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kerry Sports Academy

Oct 2, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A government minister says 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the Kerry Sports Academy.

The Kerry Sports Academy and the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre were the two mass vaccination centres in the county during the vaccine rollout.

The sports academy is on the MTU Kerry campus in Dromtacker.

While visiting the MTU, the Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris praised the university for playing its part in the rollout by administering 60,000 doses at the sports academy.

Radio Kerry previously reported the collective rent cost of the vaccination centres was over €215,000 up to the end of June.

