6% drop in past year in numbers waiting for UHK appointments

There’s been a 6% drop in the past year in the numbers waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are now over 10,400 people awaiting outpatient and inpatient appointments, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future.

Over 10,400 (10,461) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of June.

There are also another almost 2,700 (2,688) on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of June, show there are 9,800 (9,836) people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s down 634 people or 6% on June last year, and a drop of 170 people between May and June this year.

There are 625 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of June.

This is down 130 people or 17% on June last year, and represents a drop of 75 people or 11% between May and June this year.