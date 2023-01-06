52 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Kerry in the past week

There were 52 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kerry over the past week.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from December 25th until to 31st.

Nationally, there were 2954 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a 22% decrease on the week before.

Advertisement

Kerry accounted for 1.8% of all cases in the country during that time and had an incidence rate of 35.2 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, there were 58 cases of RSV recorded in the HSE South region, which covers Kerry and Cork.