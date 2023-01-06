Advertisement
News

52 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Kerry in the past week

Jan 6, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
52 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Kerry in the past week 52 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Kerry in the past week
Share this article

There were 52 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kerry over the past week.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from December 25th until to 31st.

Nationally, there were 2954 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a 22% decrease on the week before.

Advertisement

Kerry accounted for 1.8% of all cases in the country during that time and had an incidence rate of 35.2 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, there were 58 cases of RSV recorded in the HSE South region, which covers Kerry and Cork.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus