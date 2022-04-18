Advertisement
52 applications from Kerry made under long-term undocumented migrant scheme

Apr 18, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
52 applications from Kerry were made under the regularisation scheme for long-term undocumented migrants.
The scheme opened in January and applications will be accepted until July 31st.
It’s open to people who don’t have a current permission to reside in the State; it’ll enable eligible applicants to reside here and to regularise their residency status.
Figures provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee show over 4,600 people have applied for the scheme as of the end of March.
52 of these applications came from Kerry.

