50% increase in gardaí in Kerry Divisional Drug Unit since 2021

Apr 25, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
There’s been a 50% increase in the number of gardaí in the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit in the last year.

That’s according to a letter from the office of the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, presented to councillors at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The letter states that as of the end of February this year, there were 13 gardaí and two sergeants assigned to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Kerry.

That’s compared to 9 gardaí and one sergeant assigned to the unit in 2021.

The overall Kerry Garda Division has seen a 17% increase in members since 2015, from 300 to 351, according to the letter.

 

