Advertisement
News

50 IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year

Feb 10, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
50 IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year 50 IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year
Share this article

Fifty IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year (2021).

That's according to figures released by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, following a question by Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton.

Last year's figure is a drop of almost 28% compared to 2020, when 69 such jobs were created in Kerry.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste says IDA Ireland reported a record-breaking year for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) employment in 2021, with total employment in IDA client companies now standing at over 275,000.

Over the past two years, Dublin was the county with the highest number of IDA jobs created, while Laois was the lowest.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus