50 IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year

Fifty IDA jobs were created in Kerry last year (2021).

That's according to figures released by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, following a question by Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton.

Last year's figure is a drop of almost 28% compared to 2020, when 69 such jobs were created in Kerry.

The Tánaiste says IDA Ireland reported a record-breaking year for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) employment in 2021, with total employment in IDA client companies now standing at over 275,000.

Over the past two years, Dublin was the county with the highest number of IDA jobs created, while Laois was the lowest.