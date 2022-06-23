Advertisement
5% increase in Kerry’s population

Jun 23, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
5% increase in Kerry's population
Pictured at the launch of the Census 2022 recruitment campaign for 5,100 enumerators are: Susan Butterly and Sandra Markey.
The population in Kerry has increased by 5.1%.

That’s according to the preliminary 2022 census results which was recorded on April 3rd.

Nationally, there are now 5.12 million people in Ireland, an increase of 8 per cent in six years.

The preliminary figures show that the population in Kerry is now 155,258, an increase of over 7,500 from 2016’s results.

The population is made up of 78,566 females and 76,692 males.

There had been concerns over whether a significant rise in population would increase the number of Dáil seats in the Kerry constituency to six, however the preliminary results reveal that’s now impossible as one representative must be elected per 30,000 people.

This year’s results recorded a net inward migration of almost 5,000 people.

Kerry’s housing stock also increased by 5% since the last census in 2016 with 77,824 on record.

8,849 dwellings were recorded as being vacant, an 8.7% reduction on five years previous.

The statistics show that there are 8,716 holiday homes in the county.

 

