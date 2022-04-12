Advertisement
49 warning letters issued to Dingle property owners in breach of planning legislation

Apr 12, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has issued 49 warning letters to property owners in Dingle relating to potential breaches of planning legislation.

Breaches occur when a house is used for short-term letting, without acquiring planning permission to operate as a holiday home from the council.

Applications to change the use of a dwelling from residential to holiday home are assessed individually.

However, the council says, the significant withdrawal of properties from the long-term rental market will be a material decision on any applications for change of use.

 

 

