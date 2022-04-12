49 warning letters issued to Dingle property owners in breach of planning legislation

Kerry County Council has issued 49 warning letters to property owners in Dingle relating to potential breaches of planning legislation.

Breaches occur when a house is used for short-term letting, without acquiring planning permission to operate as a holiday home from the council.

Applications to change the use of a dwelling from residential to holiday home are assessed individually.

Advertisement

However, the council says, the significant withdrawal of properties from the long-term rental market will be a material decision on any applications for change of use.