There are currently 47 patients with COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information covers up to 8pm on Tuesday (January 11th).

Advertisement

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows no ICU beds and just three general beds were available as of 8pm on Tuesday.

There are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, nine of which were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

There are also two suspected cases at the Tralee-based hospital.

Advertisement

One person with the virus is being treated in UHK's intensive care unit.

Nationally, there are 1,011 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 92 COVID patients are in ICU.

96 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of last week (January 4th, 2022); they show Kerry has the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 nationally at 65.0.