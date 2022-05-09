Advertisement
News

46 assaults on Gardaí in Kerry over past three years

May 9, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
46 assaults on Gardaí in Kerry over past three years
There were 46 assaults on Gardaí in Kerry over the past three years.

An Garda Síochána has released information relating to all assaults which resulted in occupational injury for its members, with a breakdown of each division.

These figures show there were 16 assaults on Gardaí in the county last year.

Eight of these involved bruising, grazes or bites, while four were classed as sprains or strains; the other injuries included fractures, dislocations and open wounds.

In 2020 in Kerry, there were five assaults resulting in injury on members of the Kerry Garda Division; two were sprains and strains, a further two were bruising, grazes or bites and one was classed as a closed fracture.

There were a further 25 assaults on Kerry Gardaí in 2019; the majority, 19 of the assaults, fell under the bruising, grazes or bites category.

The information was released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

