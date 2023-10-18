45 week wait for driving tests in Kerry branded unacceptable

The Minister of State for Transport says the current wait time for driving tests is unacceptable.

Jack Chambers was responding to the Rural Independents, who today reported some people in Kerry are waiting 45 weeks for a test.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae said it's a disgrace that young people are putting their lives on hold, due to waiting for a driving test.

He says the number of people waiting for a test increased by 61% in the last year, to over 71,000 (71,554).

Deputy Healy-Rae added that for many years he's been calling for road safety, theory tests and driving education to be thought in secondary schools.

Minister of State for Transport, Jack Chambers responded saying that long waiting lists are a trend seen across testing centres nationwide.

He says the government has authorised the recruitment of 75 further testers and they hope to meet the 10 week service level agreement by the middle of 2024.

According to the Road Safety Authority's driving test waiting list portal - as of this afternoon (18/10/2023) - the estimated week of invitation for a person applying for a Category B driving test in Tralee, is the week commencing the 18th of March 2024.

The RSA says once the test invitation is received, the person applying for a test will be able to select from appointment slots over the following 3-5 weeks.

For Killarney the estimated week of invitation of application, is the week commencing the 19th of February;

Meanwhile in Newcastle West it is the week of the 31st of March; in Newcastle West Longcourt House Hotel it' s the week of January 29th; and in Mallow it's the week commencing of April 14th.