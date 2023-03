45 Kerry companies have donated €10,000 to Pieta.

An ‘Open for Business' wall at Kerry Airport was sponsored by local companies, encouraging people to choose Kerry as their work base.

Radio Kerry presenter Ian O’Connell unveiled the new wall.

CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern says they are proud to unveil this new wall, support Pieta and promote Kerry as a wonderful place to work and live.