450 volunteers collected almost 2.7 tonnes of litter on Kerry beaches

Clean Coasts volunteers held a number of public events in Kerry, including in Banna Beach, the Maherees, Cahersiveen, Sneem Riverbanks and Fenit Beach; to make the 20th anniversary of the environmental charity.

There are more events organised by Clean Coasts groups taking place across Ireland throughout this month as part of the World Ocean Day call to action.

Over 300 clean-ups were registered, with 4,000+ volunteers due to celebrate during the month of June, the same month as World Ocean Day, an initiative that highlights the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

In honour of the international day coinciding with their birth-month, Clean Coasts gifted a number of volunteers who registered for World Ocean Day in Kerry free clean-up kits.

Banna Coastcare, hosted a clean-up on Thursday 8th June to mark World Ocean Day. With the current heatwave and everyone flocking the beaches, the volunteers filled 2.5 bags with plastic cups, cutlery, cigarette butts, wipes, toys and much more.

Tralee Bay Experience Fenit joined forces with Fenit Sea Safari, St. Brendand's National School, Fenit Town Hall, Fenit Without and Churchill GAA. The volunteers hosted clean-ups at three beaches, a playground and viaduct, removing over 150kg of litter, including 10 full Clean Coasts’ bags, pallets of wood and steel.

Maharees Heritage and Conservation (picture 4 and 5) hosted three different clean-ups in the lead-up to World Ocean Day, removing marine litter from the Grotto to Clocha Dubha, Scraggane Bay, and around Kilshannig and Scairt.

Cahersiveen Tidy Town Volunteers, 22 Italian students from ASANA International School and 5 of the towns Ukrainian residents came out for World Ocean Day and Clean Coasts' 20th Anniversary, cleaning The White Strand, The Black Strand and Cuas Crom and recycled the soft plastics.

Finally, Sneem Tidy Towns met in Sneem to tidy along the walkway by the River Blackwater.

There are more events organised by Clean Coasts groups taking place across Ireland throughout the month of June as part of the extended World Ocean Day call to action. You can find them all on Clean Coasts Eventbrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/clean-coasts-8520359924