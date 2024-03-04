Advertisement
News

43.5% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years

Mar 4, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrynews
43.5% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years
Share this article

The number of bus passengers is rocketing up in rural communities as more services are added.

In 2019, over 160,000 trips were made in Kerry using the service, but this jumped by 43.5% to almost 370-thousand journeys by the end of 2023.

There are more than 150 Local Link bus routes across the county, with the new 280 and 281 services on the Ring of Kerry proving particularly popular.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for TFI Local Link Kerry told Radio Kerry News the 50 percent fare discount for under-25s, and 30 percent discount for Leap Card users have also boosted journey numbers.

Green Party Rural Development spokesperson, Senator Roisin Garvey welcomes the services popularity:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid in Tralee following passing of Herta Fossett of Fossett's Circus family
Advertisement
Gardaí seek public’s help in relation to hit-and-run in Killarney
Sod to be turned on site of €330 million Astellas facility in Tralee this month
Advertisement

Recommended

Tributes paid in Tralee following passing of Herta Fossett of Fossett's Circus family
Sod to be turned on site of €330 million Astellas facility in Tralee this month
Gardaí seek public’s help in relation to hit-and-run in Killarney
An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for major Tralee development
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus