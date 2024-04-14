Today marks the 40th anniversary of the discovery of the body of a baby who was found on a beach in South Kerry.

On April 14th, 1984, the infant boy, who was five days old, was found on White Strand near Cahersiveen.

The baby, who was later given the name John, had been stabbed 28 times and his neck had been broken.

In March last year, a man and a woman were arrested in connection with Baby John’s murder.

They were released without charge and gardaí said, at the time, that a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Their solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, has consistently said his clients refute all allegations and that he believes in their innocence.

DNA had been taken from Baby John in 1984 but in 2021 a larger sample was taken from the infant's remains in order to make the most of technological advances in DNA.

Baby John is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with information to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.