400 International Protection Applicants informed they'll be moving from Hotel Killarney

400 International Protection Applicants have been informed by the International Protection Service that they will be moving from Hotel Killarney.

A letter was given to residents last week stating that the contract with the hotel is coming to an end and that they will be moving residents shortly.

A number of residents of the hotel which was the centre of scenes of a violent altercation on New Year’s Night confirmed to Radio Kerry that they have been given the letter informing them that they will be moved from the hotel shortly in a process that will take a number of weeks.

Advertisement

The letter does not confirm the date of the move instead it informs the residents that they will receive another letter with a date and the location that they will be moved to.

IPAS apologises for the disruption and states that any residents with school going children will receive assistance from the residents welfare team for school places at their new location.

Hotel Killarney is currently taking bookings for the tourism season stating that it will be open from the 28th of April.

Advertisement

It is not yet known if alternative accommodation for the International Protection Applicants will be secured locally in Killarney or Kerry.

Radio Kerry has contacted the department for comment.