40 houses bought by Kerry County Council under the Buy and Renew Scheme

Oct 11, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
40 houses bought by Kerry County Council under the Buy and Renew Scheme
Forty (40) houses in Kerry have been bought by the council under the Buy and Renew Scheme since it was introduced.

The scheme began in 2017 to support local authorities in purchasing and renewing housing units in need of repair to make them available for social housing.

Nationally, over 750 houses have been refurbished under the scheme since it was introduced.

Forty of those are in Kerry; just seven counties nationally have more houses refurbished under the scheme.

Louth County Council has the highest number of houses renovated under the Buy and Renew Scheme at 85, while Donegal, Wicklow, Cavan and Sligo councils bought just one house each since the scheme was introduced.

That’s according to figures released to Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten.

The figures were given to Deputy Naughten by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, following a query in the Dáil recently.

