4% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register last month

There was a 4% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

In May, 7,446 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's an increase of 1,698 when compared to May last year, when 5,748 people signed on.

However, it’s down on the previous month; in April 7,803 people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 447 to 681 and Dingle is up 134 to 383.

Kenmare rose 235 to 445 and Killarney’s figure stands at 1,304 after an increase of 453 in the past year.

Killorglin’s Live Register is up 48 in the past year to 447 for May, while in Tralee it increased by 492 to 3,105.

Listowel’s social welfare office was the only one in the county to report a drop; it fell by 111 to 1,081.