4% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register

Sep 18, 2023 17:51 By radiokerrynews
There was a 4% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,200 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

In August, 7,295 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's an increase of 184 when compared to August last year, when 7,111 people signed on.

However, it’s down on the previous month; in July 7,620 people signed on.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 169 to 609 and Dingle is up 61 to 355.

Kenmare rose 146 to 380 and Tralee’s figure stands at 3,097 after an increase of 30.

Killarney’s figure dropped by 75 to 1,238, while Killorglin’s Live Register is down 16 in the past year to 486 for August, while in Listowel it dropped by 131 to 1,130.

