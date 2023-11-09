Advertisement
News

4.5 acres of Killarney development land on the market for €2.5 million

Nov 9, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
4.5 acres of Killarney development land on the market for €2.5 million
Share this article

4.5 acres of residential development land in Killarney has been put on the market.

The site, which is located on St Margarets Road, Deereen, has a guide price of €2.5 million

Selling Agent, Tom Spillane & Co. Auctioneers, describes the land as a prime location, in walking distance to the town centre and Killarney National Park.

Advertisement

It has dual frontage onto the Hans Liebherr Road and St Margarets Road, with access on to the Cork Road and Ring of Kerry Road (N22 & N72).

Tom Spillane & Co. Auctioneers says the zoned land parcel, which is for sale by private treaty, has generated great interest.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KPH Construction keeping business local with delivery of Liebherr excavators
Advertisement
Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Radio Kerry remains most listened to station in county
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Labour Health spokesperson says HSE home help recruitment freeze must end to tackle waiting lists in Kerry
Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley announces retirement from politics
Callouts to bonfires in Killarney cost taxpayer over €11,000 in two months
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus