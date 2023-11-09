4.5 acres of Killarney development land on the market for €2.5 million

4.5 acres of residential development land in Killarney has been put on the market.

The site, which is located on St Margarets Road, Deereen, has a guide price of €2.5 million

Selling Agent, Tom Spillane & Co. Auctioneers, describes the land as a prime location, in walking distance to the town centre and Killarney National Park.

It has dual frontage onto the Hans Liebherr Road and St Margarets Road, with access on to the Cork Road and Ring of Kerry Road (N22 & N72).

Tom Spillane & Co. Auctioneers says the zoned land parcel, which is for sale by private treaty, has generated great interest.