384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023

Fewer than 400 work permits were issued in Kerry last year.

According to the Irish Independent, A total of 31-thousand were given out in 2023 to cover vacancies in sectors with skills shortages.

The figures show that more than 8-thousand work permits were given to healthcare staff in Ireland last year.

Advertisement

In total, 384 work permits were issued in Kerry, just over 1% of the national figure; and the lowest number issued in Munster.

Over 2,600 permits were granted to workers in Cork, while 1,600 were issued in Limerick.

Employers in Dublin were granted the most permits in 2023, with just over 15,400.

Advertisement

Nurses, healthcare assistants, chefs, computer programmers and doctors were among the top roles in which candidates were sought last year.