Advertisement
News

384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023

Feb 26, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023
Share this article

Fewer than 400 work permits were issued in Kerry last year.

According to the Irish Independent, A total of 31-thousand were given out in 2023 to cover vacancies in sectors with skills shortages.

The figures show that more than 8-thousand work permits were given to healthcare staff in Ireland last year.

Advertisement

In total, 384 work permits were issued in Kerry, just over 1% of the national figure; and the lowest number issued in Munster.

Over 2,600 permits were granted to workers in Cork, while 1,600 were issued in Limerick.

Employers in Dublin were granted the most permits in 2023, with just over 15,400.

Advertisement

Nurses, healthcare assistants, chefs, computer programmers and doctors were among the top roles in which candidates were sought last year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Advertisement
Mayor of Tralee condemns rumours linking businesses to ongoing garda investigation
Castlemaine community supporting family of man whose body was discovered yesterday
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
England beaten by India
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cash
Kenmare company condemns rumours linking it to crystal meth seizure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus