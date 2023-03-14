Advertisement
380 Kerry students attending Ceiliúradh na nÓg

Mar 14, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
380 Kerry students attending Ceiliúradh na nÓg
380 post-primary school students from throughout Kerry are attending the Ceiliúradh na nÓg celebration today.

It’s taking place in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee and the event aims to develop and celebrate the faith life of transition and fifth year students.

The programme forms part of a comprehensive approach to youth ministry initiated by the Diocese of Kerry.

The students will take part in workshops and will hear from keynote speaker Fr Chris O’ Donnell, a Limerick based priest; Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne will also address the event.

