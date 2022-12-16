37% drop in burglaries in Kerry this year

There was a 37% drop in burglary crimes committed in Kerry this year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraig Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

There was also a 17% reduction in vehicle theft crimes in 2022 compared to 2019.

There were 145 incidents of non aggravated burglary in Kerry, to November 30th this year. That’s a 37% reduction, from 230 non aggravated burglary offenses in 2019.

Speaking at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraig Powell, said the figures were compared to the 2019 statistics, as he says the numbers recorded in 2020 and 2021 wouldn’t be an accurate reflection, due to lockdowns and restrictions at the times.

Chief Superintendent Powell confirmed there were seven cases of aggravated burglary in the county, this year, to the end of November.

There were over 1120 (1121) cases of property crime recorded, a 6% reduction on the 2019 figure (1196).

There was 29 incidents of unauthorised taking of a vehicle, a 17% drop on 2019, while there was a 10% reduction in theft of other property cases.

Theft from a vehicle incidents dropped by 70% on 2019, with 36 cases as of November 30th.

Meanwhile, there was a 19% increase in theft from shop offenses, with 556 incidents, up from 469 cases recorded in 2019.