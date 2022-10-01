Advertisement
35 performances in Kerry supported by latest round of government scheme

Oct 1, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
35 performances in Kerry supported by latest round of government scheme
35 live performances in Kerry will be supported by the latest round of the Local Live Performance Scheme.

The events will take place across the county, with most being free of charge.

Dingle Food Festival kicks off the October programme with eight outdoor concerts, beginning this weekend.

The Live in Killarney concert series in the Gleneagle Ballroom continues across the month.

While the Patrick O’ Keeffe Traditional Music Festival hosts a 30th Anniversary Sliabh Luachra Concert, at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland on the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Other performances will take place in Listowel, Kenmare, and Tralee, with a full list available on the Kerry County Council Arts Office website.

