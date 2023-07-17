35% drop in public order offences in Kerry in first half of 2023

There’s been a 35% reduction in public order offences in Kerry in the first half of the year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The report shows that criminal damage and public order offences have both dropped in the first six months of the year, compared with 2019.

Overall, criminal damage and public order offences have seen a 20% reduction in the period on the 2019 figures.

670 incidents were recorded in the first six months of the year, down from almost 840 on the previous figure.

232 public order offences were recorded in the first half of 2023, down from 357 in 2019, a 35% drop.

An almost 20% decrease in drunkenness offences weas recorded, with 240 incidents to June 30th .

Criminal damage (not arson) saw a 6% rise in the first half of the year, 186 incidents were recorded, down from 176 in 2019.

12 arson cases were recorded up to the end of June, which was unchanged from the 2019 figure.

In the first six months of the year, 401 crimes against the person incidents were recorded, a 3% on 2019, while there was a 6% hike in assaults causing harm reported - with 71 in the first 6 months, up from 67 in 2019.

Meanwhile, there was a 10% drop in minor assaults incidents in Kerry in the first half of 2023.