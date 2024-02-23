Advertisement
34% rise in visitors to Kerry Libraries last year

Feb 23, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
There was a 34% increase in individual visits to libraries in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures provided by Kerry County Council.

The statistics show almost 400,000 visits were made to the counties libraries, while over 407,000 books were borrowed.

According to the figures released at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council, 365,950 books were borrowed from the county’s nine libraries.

This represents an increase of 12% on the 2022 figure; meanwhile 41,795 books were borrowed from the counties two mobile libraries last year.

395,357 individual visits were made to Kerry libraries during 2023, a rise of 34% on the year before.

The figures show 201,164 sessions using available online resources were taken up in the counties libraries.

The statistics reveal that book lending continues to be the most important and core element of the library service, with children’s books and general adult fiction titles most in demand in Kerry.

First home game of season tonight for Kerry FC
