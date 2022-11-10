34 people rescued by lifeguards on Kerry beaches during summer season

34 people were rescued by lifeguards on Kerry beaches during the summer season.

Figures provided by Kerry County Council show August was the busiest month for lifeguards in Kerry this year.

Lifeguards are appointed by Kerry County Council and are deployed to Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches during the summer season; cover is provided seven days a week from July.

The figures show that 19 people were rescued by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in August, while there were 15 people rescued in July.

Kerry lifeguards also prevented 3,026 accidents while on duty, with the majority 1,540, occurring in August.

Those on duty over the summer months also responded to 89 reports of missing children and issued first aid to 1,212 people between June and September.

There were also 24 rescue craft operations were carried out during that time and lifeguards gave out advice to over 11,300 people.

Kerry has 14 Blue Flag beaches: Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Doire Fhíonáin, White Strand, Baile an Sceilg, Banna, Fionntrá, Inch, Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoon and five Green coast awarded beaches.