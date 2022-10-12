34 Kerry applications made for birth information

Thirty-four (34) applications have been made from Kerry for birth information from the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

This covers the first week of such information becoming available under a new law.

In total, almost 1,300 people from around Ireland and across the world have made an application for their birth information over the past week.

The number of Kerry applications, at 34, ranks ninth in terms of Irish counties, with Dublin having the most at 419, and Leitrim having the fewest at six.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act provides a full and clear right of access to birth certificates, birth, early life, care, and medical information for any person adopted, boarded out, who had their birth illegally registered, or who otherwise has questions in relation to their origins.

Up to last month, 350 people in Kerry had registered their contact preferences about making contact with birth relatives.

Applications for birth information and tracing services can be made online at birthinfo.ie