32% drop in number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry since January

Jul 31, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrynews
32% drop in number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry since January
There’s been a 32% drop in the number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry since the start of the year.

Figures from the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report show there were 38 adults in emergency accommodation in the county at the end of June.

That’s a drop of two since the end of May, and is down from 56 in the last week of January.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 97 families in emergency accommodation at the end of last month, including 196 children.

The Department’s figures don’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in direct provision, or Ukrainian refugees.

